CENTER, Mo. — Members of the Ralls County R-II Board of Education discussed current and planned activities to meet Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP) goals during a Thursday, April 13 meeting.
The board discussed specific activities that met the CSIP's four goals: academic achievement, community and communication, graduation and beyond and facilities and finances.
New board members Scott Hodges, Jake Moss, Kathleen Barnett were sworn in for three-year terms. The board also elected officers: Pete Hilgenbrinck, president; Ritchie Palmer, vice-president; Jason Liter, treasurer; Michael Boling, secretary; Scott Hodges, MSBA delegate; and Kathleen Barnett, MSBA delegate alternate.
- A solar energy audit was presented to board members. The audit predicted it would take just over 30 years for the purchase of solar panels to reward current energy costs. The board decided not to move forward with the proposal.
- Board members also discussed a potential wrestling program. The topic was tabled until May.
- Decisions will be made in May regarding a substitute teacher contract renewal with ESS, non-certified salary schedules, A+ program eligibility requirements, coaching personnel, the Career Ladder Plan for 2023-2024 and the surplus list.
- Bid considerations scheduled for May include Chromebook 1:1 replacements, Diagnostician and BCBA services.
- Academic achievement, food service and transportation reports were reviewed for the month of February.
The board adjourned to a closed session.
The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11 in the Mark Twain Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.