PERRY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) at Mark Twain Lake announced a temporary closure for the Indian Creek West Boat Ramp for renovations a new comfort station.
Contractors will be demolishing the previous comfort station and installing utilities for the new restroom facilities that will be located within the Indian Creek West Boat Ramp parking lot. The project will allow the comfort station to be out of the flood plain. The closure will be in effect until Tuesday, March 14.
