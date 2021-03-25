STAFF REPORT
PALMYRA, Mo. — Renovations at the Marion County Jail are currently in the planning stages, according to Sheriff Jimmy Shinn, who provided an update to the Marion County Commissioners during its Monday, March 22, meeting at the county courthouse in Palmyra.
Shinn reported that he plans to start the renovation work in the dispatch area of the jail. Also planned is the replacing of the floor in the kitchen.
Shinn indicated that he will be contacting different contractors to obtain quotes in order to see if the amount of work that he wants to accomplish will need to be formally bid out.
The commissioners also discussed with the sheriff about whether or not the jail’s parking lot will need to be resealed this summer.