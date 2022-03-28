HANNIBAL — One of the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department’s (HPRD) recently renovated neighborhood parks is back open for use.
“The playground is open and kids are using it,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, regarding the 11-acre Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park, which opened in 1974.
The park is available for use despite the fact that some work remains to be completed.
“We have just a little bit of touch-up work, a little landscaping work, to do,” Dorian said during the recent March meeting of the Hannibal Park Board. “Later this summer we will put the basketball hoop in.”
A celebration of the project’s completion is scheduled for 5 p.m., Monday, April 11, at the park, which is located at Rock and Section streets.
“We are going to have a grand opening for the playground,” said Mary Lynne Richards of the HPRD. “It will be a short ceremony. We hope you guys (park board members) can attend.”
Among those who have been invited to the grand opening are local girl scouts.
“Girl Scout Troop 9012 chose the playground equipment and the colors (blue and gray) for the playground, so they will cut the ribbon,” Richards said.
Also expected to participate in the program is Joel Booth, who will share the historic contributions that Ann Dorsey Hodgdon made in Hannibal.
The new playground, which cost a little over $68,000, features slides, a climbing wall, a dome climber, spinning seats and a fish-shaped tunnel. The renovated park also has a new shelter, picnic tables, sidewalks and basketball court.
