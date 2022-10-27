Renfroe to be arraigned on drug charges

HANNIBAL — A St. Louis man will be arraigned for drug charges after waiving his preliminary hearing on Monday.
Jae'Von M. Renfroe, 20, appeared in Marion County Associate Court before Judge John Jackson. A bond reduction motion was denied. He is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing on 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 before Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd in Marion County Tenth Judicial Circuit Court.
Fredrich Cruse represented Renfroe. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represented the state.
Renfroe faces charges of first-degree drug trafficking and delivery of a controlled substance.
Renfroe's charge stems from an incident reported Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the 1700 block of Chestnut St. Officers were in the area searching for a subject on an unrelated matter.
As officers were walking in the neighborhood Renfroe reportedly fled on foot. Officers reported Renfroe threw a baggie from his pants into a front yard.
He was detained and the baggie was recovered. According to officers, the baggie held multiple smaller baggies containing a substance believed to be fentanyl.
Renfroe was transported to the Marion County Jail where he remains incarcerated. His bond is $100,000 cash only.
