Renfroe to be arraigned on drug charges

HANNIBAL — A St. Louis man will be arraigned for drug charges after waiving his preliminary hearing on Monday.

Jae'Von M. Renfroe, 20, appeared in Marion County Associate Court before Judge John Jackson. A bond reduction motion was denied. He is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing on 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 before Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd in Marion County Tenth Judicial Circuit Court.

