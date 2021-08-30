HANNIBAL — Relay For Life of Marion County has rescheduled Luminaria on the Riverfront for Thursday, Sept. 9, due to the thunderstorms that kept participants from honoring and remembering loved ones who have battled cancer.
People are invited to join the fight against cancer as the community rallies together at the Hannibal Riverfront and takes action for lifesaving change.
Luminaria will be lit and on display from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. Luminaria bag purchases and donations during the evening are welcome. Volunteers will be there by 7 p.m. to assist. Luminaria bags may be taken home with participants to remain lit through the night for those who choose to do so.
Luminaria in memory or in honor of those who have been affected by cancer may also be purchased in advance. Each luminaria is a minimum $5 donation. They may be purchased online at http://www.relayforlife.org/marioncomo or by completing a Help Us Light The Riverfront form and mailing with your donation to Susan Berti, 813 W. Church, Palmyra, MO 63461. Please make checks payable to the American Cancer Society. Luminaria will also be sold onsite at the Hannibal riverfront.
The health and safety of all guests and participants is the number one goal. If anyone is feeling sick or has been recently exposed to someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19, please stay home. People who have underlying health conditions or taking medications that weaken the immune system, should talk to their healthcare provider before attending large gatherings. Event organizers appreciate everyone’s understanding. If someone is unable to attend, they are encouraged to continue to support the mission by donating at www.relayforlife.org/marioncomo.
For more than 35 years, participants and volunteers across the world have come together and raised nearly $6.65 billion to save lives from cancer. Relay For Life continues to be more than just an event — it’s a movement, a community of like-minded survivors, caregivers, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer. Even a pandemic can’t stop the lifesaving mission of the American Cancer Society.
Funds raised help the American Cancer Society conduct breakthrough research, provide 24/7 support for cancer patients and access to lifesaving screenings.