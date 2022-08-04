HANNIBAL — Registration is now open for the second annual Hannibal Jaycees Car Show.
A variety of special interest vehicles are set to be on display for the expansive event, including lead sleds, classics, rat rods, trucks, motorcycles, muscle cars, modern vehicles and pre-war vehicles.
Participants are encouraged to bring their vehicle down to Tanyard Gardens to show off its shine or unique patina brought on over the years. The Hannibal Jaycees 2nd Annual Show or Shine Car Show will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. Third. St.
To enter the car show. people are asked to register online at www.hannibaljaycees.org. The fee is $20 until Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Registration will also be available for $25 until the day of the show.
There will be cash payouts and awards in each class.
The event will be free for the public and will include a DJ with live music, food, water, soda for a donation and a 50/50 drawing.
The Hannibal Jaycees Show or Shine Car Show will go on rain or shine.
Proceeds from the event will go to support a veteran-run charity.
Everyone is encouraged to revv up their engines and head down to the event to support a good cause.
