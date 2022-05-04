NEW LONDON, Mo. — New London Park Days will feature the Miss New London Pageant.
Young ladies from three years of age to 18 years of age are welcome to participate.
The deadline for registration is Friday, June 3.
The competition begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4 across from the courthouse in New London. Contestants are asked to arrive ready to take the stage at 12:15 p.m.
The categories include Prince and Princess, Little Miss New London, Junior Miss New London and Miss New London.
More information is available by calling Debbie Stratton at 573-629-9388.
