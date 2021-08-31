HANNIBAL — The 44th annual Indoor Horseshoe League sponsored by Hannibal Parks and Recreation League starts Sunday, Sept. 19.
Registration for the league continues through Oct. 13.
Games are played starting at 2 p.m. Sundays at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
The cost is $40 for each two-person team and participants must register as a team. Registration forms can be picked up at the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Office, 320 Broadway or online at www.hannibalparks.org.
More information is available by calling 573-221-0154.