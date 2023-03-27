HANNIBAL — No fooling about it, there will be an in-person registration event at Bear Creek Sports Park on April 1. Registration Day will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It will be a time for not only registering for summer softball and baseball leagues but running the bases and trying out the pitching machines and tee-ball tee.
Jacob Bone, recreation supervisor in charge of Bear Creek Sports Park, said online registration will still be available at https://hannibalparks.recdesk.com/Community/Program/ but anyone who has trouble signing up online or would just like to see the fields is welcome to attend Registration Day at 8375 Centerville Road.
The leagues are for boys and girls ages 4 to 14 and will be divided into T-Ball; Coach Pitch; Machine Pitch; and Kid Pitch. Games begin in mid-May.
Early registration (through April 1) is $65.
Late registration (April 2-14) is $75 per child
Any household with multiple children will earn a $10 voucher at the Bear Creek concession stand.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation took over management of Bear Creek Sports Park last year after more than 30 years of volunteer management. There are four playing fields, two of which are suited for softball and two fields that can hold both little league baseball and softball. There are two outdoor batting cages with turf flooring and padded L-screens in each cage.
Bone said the purpose of HPR taking over Bear Creek Sports Park is to provide community-based athletic programs for all ages in a safe and well-maintained environment.
“We hope children learn the value of teamwork and sportsmanship through participation in our leagues,” Bone said.
