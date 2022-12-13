HANNIBAL — Now that Hannibal Parks & Recreation has stepped up to the plate at Bear Creek Sports Park, it’s time to sign up to play ball.
Registration for recreational baseball and softball leagues at Bear Creek Sports Park begins Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Signup online is available at hannibalparks.recdesk.com.
Jacob Bone, recreation supervisor in charge of Bear Creek Sports Park, said families who participated in Bear Creek Sports Park in years past before won’t see much of a difference in the operations.
“We are trying to make some improvements but also make sure leagues run smoothly this spring,” he said.
The leagues are for boys and girls ages 4 to 14 and will be divided into T-Ball; Coach Pitch; Machine Pitch; and Kid Pitch. The cost per child for early registration (through April 1) is $65. Parents should make an account under the child’s name when registering online.
Late registration is April 2-14 and the cost is $75 per child. Any household with multiple children will earn a $10 voucher at the Bear Creek concession stand.
Bone said after registration is finished, rosters will be chosen, and practices will begin late April and early May. Games will begin in mid-May.
“Our leagues are designed to emphasize fun, participation and teamwork. We hope to keep the legacy of Bear Creek Sports Park going in Hannibal as a place to learn skills and sportsmanship,” Bone said.
A registration event will be held at Bear Creek Sports Park in March, but online registration is strongly encouraged.
