Registration begins for Hope for the Journey Conference

QUINCY, Ill. — Registration is now open for a unique event focused on an effective procedure to care for and connect with youth.
The Hope for the Journey Conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at the Crossing 48th St. Campus in Quincy. The nationwide simulcast is presented by adoption ministry Show Hope and is hosted by Connect Child & Family Solutions, Christian Adoption Resources and Education (CARE) and Coyote Hill — which helps support foster children and families in Missouri communities such as Hannibal and the surrounding area.
The Trust-Based Relational Interventions (TBRI) principles — connect, empower and correct — assist caregivers, foster parents, adoptive parents and other role models for youth in breaking down barriers of fear and establishing trust with each child.
"The connecting principles is the heartbeat of the whole system. It's bringing mindfulness, awareness and engagement strategies together — what am I bringing to the table as a caregiver, how's a child perceiving me," Coyote Hill Hannibal Area Coordinator and TRBI Practitioner Brittany McCaskey said, noting the strategy helps to "disarm fear, gain trust and enhance learning".
McCaskey and her husband have adopted three children and fostered dozens of youth. She has seen firsthand how the TBRI approach encourages connectedness and diffuses a child's responses of "fight, flight or freeze".
Coyote Hill visits fosters families to provide in-home support, including presenting welcome baskets packed with items like a stuffed animal, Bible, blanket, water bottle and toothbrush and toothpaste. She remains in contact with a boy who is now thriving in his foster home, after initially making sounds to signify needs such as a drink. He now sits down comfortably for family meals and communicates using clear sentences.
McCaskey explained that foster children are placed in three to four homes on average, making it crucial to establish trust and a positive connection. Attendees at the 2022 Hope for the Journey Conference included caseworkers, community support specialists, camp directors, juvenile officers, foster and adoptive parents and teachers.
McCaskey is a firm believer in applying the TBRI principles in a variety of settings, stressing how the procedure takes a proven, neuroscience-based approach by helping to circumvent the primitive "fight, flight or flight" responses and establish a positive and supportive connection with each child.
"My big hope is that we're just bringing awareness that we as adults can do better. I think there's a lot of hurt in our community, and we will be discussing practical, simple interventions to use in our day-to-day life and work," she said, stressing how children are often processing a range of emotions that aren't readily apparent.
"We're not working against behaviors, but we're working against a child's biology — their body, their brain, the different belief systems that they have about themselves — that 'I'm a bad kid or no one likes me'. We don't get to see that. That's all under the surface. All we see is their behaviors, and we label them as 'a problem child' — which it's not that at all — it's just they're fighting so much," McCaskey explained.
She noted children can face a compounding level of issues, but they want to do well. The TBRI approach helps adults to meet their needs, whether it's at school, at Sunday School or at home.
Coyote Hill's motto is "a safe place to be a child", and McCaskey is excited that the convention will be followed by a four-week TBRI training session during successive Saturdays.
The Hope for the Journey Conference includes childcare, breakfast, lunch and snacks. Denise Damron will once again emcee the event, and speakers include Amanda Purvis and Daren Jones, who will return to share their expertise gained in partnership with the Care and Purpose Institute of Child Development at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.
A live panel will feature guests like McCaskey and her husband, another TBRI practitioner and a local therapist to provide answers to questions from attendees. Mary Beth and Steven Curtis Chapman founded Show Hope, and they have spearheaded the conferences for the past several years.
"I love the name 'Hope for the Journey'. It's always a journey," McCaskey said. "Just seeing hope and encouragement and refreshment, that's what we really hope to bring."
McCaskey looks forward to spreading awareness about TBRI and inviting as many attendees as possible to provide "more felt safety and actual safety" for children — whether the situation involves biological family members, foster and adoptive families or other caregivers.
"My desire is that it just grows like a wildfire," she said. "We're bringing significant healing and change into our community for the better."
