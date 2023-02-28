Registration begins for Hope for the Journey Conference

Coyote Hill visits fosters families to provide in-home support, including presenting welcome baskets packed with items like a stuffed animal, Bible, blanket, water bottle and toothbrush and toothpaste. Coyote Hill Hannibal Area Coordinator and TRBI Practitioner Brittany McCaskey shows one of the welcome baskets. Coyote Hill is one of the hosts of the upcoming Hope for the Journey Conference from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at the Crossing 48th St. Campus in Quincy, Ill. The $25 event includes breakfast, lunch, snacks and childcare services. Attendees will learn about Trust-Based Relational Interventions (TBRI) principles — connect, empower and correct — which assist caregivers, foster parents, adoptive parents and other role models for youth in breaking down barriers of fear and establishing trust with each child.

 COURIER-POST PHOYTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

QUINCY, Ill. — Registration is now open for a unique event focused on an effective procedure to care for and connect with youth.

The Hope for the Journey Conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at the Crossing 48th St. Campus in Quincy. The nationwide simulcast is presented by adoption ministry Show Hope and is hosted by Connect Child & Family Solutions, Christian Adoption Resources and Education (CARE) and Coyote Hill — which helps support foster children and families in Missouri communities such as Hannibal and the surrounding area. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.