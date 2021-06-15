PALMYRA, Mo. — Northeast Power hosted their regional stakeholder meeting for broadband internet on Friday, bringing together broadband providers, representatives from different industries, and government officials who shared the goals of increasing broadband access for rural Missourians and improving internet affordability and speed.
Rep. Louis Riggs (R-5) said the variety of people who filled the meeting to capacity reflected the community’s shared goal for improving internet access for rural Missourians. The COVID-19 pandemic “exacerbated, but also educated”, Riggs said, laying bare the fact that 23% of all students in Missouri were studying with less than a 25 megabit download/5 megabit upload speed. The latest goals are to get speeds to a 100/100 download/upload speed, and there are billions of dollars coming down through federal programs to help expand rural broadband access, improve affordability and speeds and address “urban deserts” in Missouri where cost barriers have stalled broadband deployment.
Riggs is chairman of the House Interim Committee on Broadband Development, and he has been talking with constituents about how lack of broadband access has affected their lives.
Stakeholders at the meeting included Ralls County Electric Cooperative, Chariton Valley, Mark Twain Telecom, Statewide Broadband Director Tim Arbeiter and a regional representative from the Department of Economic Development. Local attendees included school superintendents, county commissioners and other community leaders.
Riggs said farmers in the region have been purchasing new farm equipment which relies on GPS for its operation. Farmers have told Riggs they know the exact spot where internet access ends, and they are back to working the fields through the old line-of-sight method. Input costs drop and yields increase when the broadband access is ready for the modern equipment to operate properly. A public school teacher from Hannibal talked about how one of her students struggled to turn in work because of internet issues.
Several people at the meeting shared “outside the box” ideas, including Shelby County using CARES Act funding for broadband deployment throughout the county and to the school campus. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft discussed about a library pilot program which would incorporate telehealth resources with the Show-Me State’s current library locations.
Riggs stressed how area broadband providers share the same goals of increasing broadband accessibility and supporting the community.
“These are all problem-solvers by nature — but they’re also our neighbors, and they’re here,” Riggs said. “They’re not driven by a quarterly profit sheet. They’re folks who are in this area, they’ve been in this area and they’re going to continue to be in this area. These are the folks who have been there when we’ve needed them, they’re there when we need them now, and it’s very encouraging to see how well all of these folks are working together to get this done.”
Everyone at the meeting agreed broadband should not be regulated, and they are also on the same page regarding moving forward with federal programs to increase broadband access to rural Missourians while boosting speed and affordability where broadband is already in place.
Representatives from Sen. Roy Blunt’s office and Rep. Sam Graves’ office were on hand to talk about federal programs which could be used for broadband projects. Riggs said billions of dollars will be coming through programs from the Federal Communications Commission, Historic Black Colleges and Universities, the Department of Commerce and the United States Department of Agriculture.
Allie Bennett, manager of economic development and member services at Northeast Power, said the broad cross-section of community members at the meeting shone through as volunteers signed up to join the new steering committee. Initial plans call for the group to meet quarterly to discuss developments along the way, with the larger regional meeting set for twice per year.
“That committee just ended up being a great cross-section of people that are really going to represent what are ideals should be for getting broadband in our rural area,” Bennett said.
Riggs expressed how everyone is working toward the same goals, making sure the resources are in place and the process is as efficient as possible.
“We all understand what the problems are and we also understand this is the moment to get this done, with all these federal dollars flowing in,” Riggs said. “This is a once-in-a-generation, maybe once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to move the ball forward, and we’re doing it.”