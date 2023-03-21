Regina Valencia joins NECAC

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Regina Valencia of Bowling Green has joined the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) as a housing assistance counselor.
Valencia will provide assistance to private landlords and guidance to tenants who are part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Section 8 Housing Rent-Assistance Program administered by NECAC. She will also recruit new landlords and process new tenant applications along with administrative duties.
