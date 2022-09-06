Recycling fee approved for April ballot

Justin Barnhart, executive director of 2 Rivers Industries, discusses changes made at the facility since he took on his new role in April. Hannibal City Council members approved a referendum for a $1.90 recycling fee, which would be used to keep the facility recycling and accepting various recyclable materials from community members.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — A proposed $1.90 recycling fee for the continued operation of 2 Rivers Industries was approved for the April ballot during Tuesday's Hannibal City Council meeting.

Justin Barnhart, executive director of 2 Rivers Industries, requested the referendum, citing numerous changes at the facility which employs individuals with disabilities. The fee was previously approved during the 2020 General Municipal Election.

