Recycling fee approved for April ballot

HANNIBAL — A proposed $1.90 recycling fee for the continued operation of 2 Rivers Industries was approved for the April ballot during Tuesday's Hannibal City Council meeting.
Justin Barnhart, executive director of 2 Rivers Industries, requested the referendum, citing numerous changes at the facility which employs individuals with disabilities. The fee was previously approved during the 2020 General Municipal Election.
He explained the fee was essential for covering costs like facility's operation, maintenance cost and employing members of the workforce.
"Without that $1.90 a month, there is no 2 Rivers, it's just as plain as I can put it," Barnhart said. "That's what get us through, that's what helps us along."
Barnhart detailed several changes for the facility since he took on his role April 1, including expanded hours of operation and the removal of prior restrictions on recyclable items accepted at the site. There are no longer restrictions on items the facility will accept, including appliances and small equipment like tillers and lawnmowers.
A six-foot privacy fence, new signage and the addition of a ventilation system for the workshop have also been installed. He plans to have 12 to 15 personnel employed no later than the beginning of 2023.
Also Tuesday, Council members approved the purchase of the Bear Creek Sports Park.
Parks and Recreation Department officials and members of the Bear Creek Sports Park's board of volunteers have been discussing a partnership for the past year.
With the complex now under the ownership of the department, the city is seeking a new full-time Recreation Supervisor who will oversee the tournaments, leagues and operations at the complex, along with the new hitting and pitching complex set to open in the cooler months at Clemens Field.
The council approved an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 payroll ordinance to include the new position of Recreation Supervisor.
Building Inspector Mike Murphy proposed a code amendment during a public hearing, which would allow day care facilities to be established in any zone in the city. The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the measure Aug. 18, and it defines home-based day care facilities are permitted in residential zones. Council members were presented with the first reading of a bill to establish the code amendment.
Council members approved the second reading of a bill pertaining to the "Project Stay Redevelopment" renovation project at the former Best Way Inn on Mark Twain Ave. The measure will adopt a development plan and agreement along with a temporary property tax abatement for the property. Horizon Rentals plans to invest $1.05 million to convert the structure into an extended stay facility.
In other business:
• Shon Thompson, representing the American Legion Riders, requested a street closures on Fourth St. from Center St. to Broadway and permission to discharge firearms (using blanks) for the 9-11 Not Forgotten Salute from 1:2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 in Central Park. Council members granted the requests.
• Council member Darrell McCoy spoke on behalf of Jamie McCoy, with Hannibal Jaycees, requesting street closures for the annual Halloween Parade on Saturday, Oct. 22 and the Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade routes will begin at Save-A-Lot and continue north on Main St. The council approved the requests.
• Donald Bastian was appointed to the Airport Board. John Ortwerth was reappointed to the Board of Public Works.
• Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson requested an extension for the lease for electrical service to the Mark Twain Riverboat. He received information from Mark Bross with Klingner and Associates that the riverboat's electrical project is awaiting parts for completion. The request was granted.
• The City Council approved an ordinance rezoning land at 100 Lone Cedar drive from B-Residential to PDR Planned Density Residential. The request was presented during the previous council meeting by Shad Terrill on behalf of Terrill Construction for a forthcoming project.
• Council member Stephan Franke proposed a charter amendment allowing a dedicated public comment session for every public meeting. Following discussion by council members and City Attorney James Lemon, Council member Colin Welch made a motion for Lemon to draft an ordinance related to establishing a public comment session.
Council members adjourned into a closed executive session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.