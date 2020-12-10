HANNIBAL — The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed to the public Tuesday, Dec. 15 through Thursday, Dec. 17 for Toys for Tots setup and distribution.
There will be no Senior Dance Tuesday and no Indoor Archery Wednesday, however, there will still be municipal court on Wednesday.
About 1,400 children will receive gifts from the Toys for Tots campaign. Gifts for older child are still needed, some suggestions include: bath and body kits, wallets, purses, fishing poles, complex craft kits, young adult fiction books, multi-tools, simple tool boxes with tools, alarm clocks, reading lamps, sleeping bags, basketballs, footballs and soccer balls.
Items can be left in the Toys for Tots box in the entry of Douglass Community Services, 711 Grand Ave. or at the Hannibal Parks & Recreation office at City Hall, 320 Broadway.
Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri supports families in Lewis, Marion, Ralls, Pike, Shelby and Monroe counties.