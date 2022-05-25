The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed Thursday due to Hannibal Middle School using the facility during the day for Field Day and Hannibal High School Project Graduation using it all night.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation allowed both events to be moved inside the facility due to inclement weather in the forecast.
