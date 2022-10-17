HANNIBAL — The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed until noon both Wednesday and Thursday this week due to a municipal health fair.
The Rec Center will also be closed to recreational activities from Monday, Oct. 24 to Tuesday, Nov. 1 due to setup for the DARE Halloween Party. The Hannibal Police Department sponsors the Halloween Party, which is 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
