HANNIBAL — Trees planted in recent years in the downtown Hannibal area are doing well, according to members of the Hannibal Tree Board.
Some of the newest plantings occurred last fall off of South Main Street, where a grove of Bald Cypress went into the ground. According to Tree Board President Kristy Trevathan only three of 70 trees did not survive.
“That is a pretty good track record,” she said. ”It looks good down there.” According to Trevathan, two of the trees in the grove were literally pulled out of the ground. Another tree had been run over by a vehicle. Trevathan reported to the tree board on Wednesday morning that she intends to purchase replacement trees in the near future.
The replacement trees that Trevathan plans to buy will not be the only new additions in that area. Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, says some more Bald Cypress will be added to the row of trees located just west of South Main Street.
“I think we are going to fill in some gaps on that row,” he said. “I want to get some bigger ones so they won’t look too little with the other ones.”
Trevathan expressed pride in the fact that some of the Bald Cypress that are currently growing south of Bear Creek got their start at the city’s tree farm.
“There is a success to the farm,” she said.
Dorian added that trees are currently growing by the soccer field, in Huckleberry Park and in the dog park that were transplanted from the tree farm.
In downtown Hannibal efforts continue to create a canopy of green along Broadway from the floodwall to Grand Avenue.
“I am just so pleased,” said Trevathan regarding the trees now growing along the busy thoroughfare. “Every single one of them is looking good at this point in time, and they took some beatings last year.”
According to Dorian, before new trees can be planted along Broadway a thorough check for utilities must take place.
“It is an extremely time-consuming project,” he said.
The recent planting of a Swamp White Oak, four Sycamores and seven River Birch on the riverfront has not gone unnoticed.
“The riverfront is starting to look really good,” Trevathan said.
Dorian said the recent plantings were just a start.
“There will probably be another round of trees (planted) in the fall,” he said. “We just wanted to space them out, just in case (of a flood).”
Dorian anticipates that the next group of trees to be planted will be Willows. More River Birch and Bald Cypress will also be added in the future, according to Dorian.