PALMYRA, Mo. — Several Marion County roads and at least one large culvert were damaged as a result of recent storms.
Mike Schaefer, the county’s highway department superintendent, provided a report to the Marion County Commission during its July 12 meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra.
Schaefer said a part of the concrete culvert on County Road 230 was washed away by heavy rain which resulted in flooding. He added that it could be repaired with a new, large culvert pipe.
As a result of significant flooding and fallen trees several county roads were also damaged, according to Schaefer. He said county crews have been busy making repairs and with clean up, adding that they will continue working on the damaged roads until they are restored.
In other business, the commissioners signed right-of-way easements for the bridge on County Road 402.
County Clerk Valerie Dornberger presented fund balance reports as of June 30. Dornberger said all funds appear to be “healthy” at this time.
Dornberger also presented sales tax and local use tax receipts for the same time. She said sales tax is up compared to 2020 while local use tax is down slightly compared to the same time.