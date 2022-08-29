HANNIBAL — The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 for Labor Day. Winter hours begin Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Monday through Thursday hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Senior Dance is noon to 3 p.m. each Tuesday. Friday hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
