HANNIBAL — The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed to the public starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, due to a Parents as Teachers event.
New hours for the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center began recently:
· Monday: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
· Tuesday: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Senior Dance noon to 3 p.m.)
· Wednesday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
· Thursday: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
· Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Admiral Coontz Recreation has a walking track (12 laps equal 1 mile) and two basketball courts. Pickleball courts are available for use.