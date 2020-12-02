HANNIBAL — The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed to the public starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, due to a Parents as Teachers event. 

New hours for the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center began recently:

· Monday: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

· Tuesday: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Senior Dance noon to 3 p.m.)

· Wednesday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.

· Thursday: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

· Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Admiral Coontz Recreation has a walking track (12 laps equal 1 mile) and two basketball courts. Pickleball courts are available for use.

Recommended for you