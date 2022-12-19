HANNIBAL — The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed Monday Dec. 19 and Tuesday Dec. 20 for Toys for Tots setup and distribution.
Almost 1,600 children in Northeast Missouri will receive gifts through the Toys for Tots program this holiday season.
Locally sponsored by Douglass Community Services and Hannibal Parks & Recreation, the goal of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community.
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center is open during daytime hours for walking and other activities. An attendant on duty can lend out athletic equipment and games. There is also a Special Needs room with equipment for developmentally disabled individuals.
Regular hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.
The Rec Center will also be closed Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 for the holiday celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.