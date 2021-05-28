LOUISIANA, Mo. — Two classmates from Louisiana have joined together along with fellow local residents on a mission to bring the town back to its former glory, with networking efforts throughout the community and a forthcoming website designed to show what the town has to offer to prospective entrepreneurs, residents and investors.
Viki Cadwallader, owner of Viki Cadwallader Real Estate, and Carmen York, house plan drafter and owner of Designed by York, had some discussions about what they could do to help revitalize downtown and encourage people to move to the quiet river town filled with historic buildings and homes. With the Re-STORE(ing) project, the goal is to blend the perspectives of local residents and people who have recently moved to town, along with a website designed to reach out to tourists, entrepreneurs and people looking to move to Louisiana from all over the country.
Louisiana’s population reached 5,131 in the early 1900s, but large industries moved away or shrank, and there are about 10 vacant buildings downtown in the once bustling district. But after two meetings and many discussions around town, Cadwallader and York are confident Louisiana is filled with residents who share a love for their town. Cadwallader mentioned John and Mary Lou Kroeze, who came to Louisiana, Mo. to share the gospel. They restored their historic building into The Bridge Coffee Shop, which is bustling with people visiting with one another every day.
“They both have a heart for Louisiana,” Cadwallader said. “In the process, you speak with lots of different people, and you hear there’s just such a heart for Louisiana and there’s just so many people who really do care.”
Groups of residents have embarked toward revitalization efforts in the past, but there hasn’t been a lot of progress so far. Cadwallader and York, who moved back to her hometown two years prior, discussed how they could bring their strengths together to revitalize their town.
Cadwallader works at networking and bringing people together, forging partnerships between people with shared or different visions and common goals, and helping to bring projects together. She described York as the “creative visualist”.
York recalled the other small towns she had visited who had reinvented themselves with their available resources and by bringing in new people to live, visit and work there. And before she moved back, she had been back to her hometown several times to visit family and friends.
“I just kept thinking to myself, ‘Louisiana can do this,’” she said. “We have so many positives that we can draw from, and yet it seemed like the town kept not doing well and things kept being closed down.”
She decided to adapt those visualizations of what was successful in other communities like Nauvoo, Ill. and Eureka Springs, Ark. to show people what historic homes could look like after restoration work, along with multiple business opportunities for existing historic buildings in the community.
Cadwallader said two excellent examples York proposed were a motorcycle enthusiast’s shop, which could include historic motorcycles as an attraction, and an Americana-themed shop in red, white and blue. York said she looks forward to the feedback the website will generate as details are finalized.
York said a shop owner who is struggling with heavy retail competition in Branson could find an ideal business opportunity in Louisiana supplemented by online sales. And eventually, Cadwallader noted the goal is to increase foot traffic to the levels of years gone by.
In addition to the residential, rental and business opportunities on the website, York included amenities on the website like the town’s numerous murals, beautiful parks and cemeteries and scenic views of the Mississippi river. Cadwallader said the historic charm and small river-town atmosphere have attracted new residents from Colorado, New York, St. Louis and Illinois.
During the first meeting for Re-STORE(ing) Louisiana, Cadwallader and York met with heads of local organizations, getting a feel for people’s perspectives. The website will be geared more toward attracting people outside the community, and the opportunity is still there for local projects like installing planters along the riverfront.
York’s son, Tyler, will aid in a video release for the website. Cadwallader said he exemplifies the entrepreneur spirit and the younger generation of residents in town, starting his own clothing apparel business and performing videography work after graduating from high school.
“One of the joys of this is reconnecting with old friends, just Carmen and I getting to dream together and work together. It’s fun, and it’s a blessing,” Cadwallader said, mentioning the drive to move forward is evident throughout town.
“There are so many people in Louisiana that have this heart, and they really, really want to see forward movement,” she said.
“It’s not just two of us,” York said with a laugh.
Cadwallader said they are finding “the more you talk, the more people are like ‘oh my gosh yes, this is a great place, and we want to see it thrive’.”
York stressed other groups have worked diligently toward progress in the past, but she feels the website will bring the chance to reach a larger audience of people outside of the community and state.
“The only way to do that is through digital and the social media and what not,” York said. “That’s kind of where for me the difference is. It’s not that the heart is different — we’ve always had people who’ve cared about this town and wanted it to thrive — they tried very hard, but I think the emphasis was about only those who were here and maybe a few visitors, but not on the scale that we’re hopefully going to drive this.”