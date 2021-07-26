MONROE CITY, Mo. — Storm debris removal has been completed in the Ray Behrens and Frank Russell Campgrounds. The Campgrounds re-opened at 5 p.m. Monday, July 26.
Reservations will be available for the Ray Behrens, Frank Russell and Indian Creek Campground starting July 26.
The Ray Behrens and Frank Russell Campgrounds accumulated large wood debris piles inside of the recreation areas. The wood debris piles continue to smolder but the majority of each pile has been burned. Mark Twain Lake staff allowed the areas to burn off over the weekend and extinguished the fires on Monday. U.S. Army Corp of Engineers officials ask everyone to avoid the debris piles. Other areas re-opening on Monday, July 26 are:
- M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center Lobby/Recreation Area
- Warren G. See South Spillway/David C. Berti Shooting
- Briscoe Group Camp
- Spalding Day Use and picnic shelters (beaches remain closed due to high water)
The Bluffview Recreation Area remains closed at this time.
USACE officials look forward to seeing everyone and thank them for your patience.