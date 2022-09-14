ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Watlow, a designer and manufacturer of complete industrial thermal systems, recently announced it was selected by Raven SR Inc. as a thermal technology partner for the field trial of their non-combustion equilibrium Steam/CO2 Reforming SR2 unit.
The reactor converted methane to transportation-grade hydrogen. The SR2 reactor successfully performed at a rate exceeding other commercially available technologies for hydrogen production from methane.
Raven’s patented steam / carbon dioxide reforming process transforms all waste — biomass, municipal solid waste, bio-solids, industrial waste, sewage, medical waste and unwanted, unusable, excess, low methane natural gas — into synthetic gas, which is then converted into renewable energy products including hydrogen, sulfur and nitrogen-free Fischer-Tropsch synthetic fuels and additives and solvents.
The SR2 reactor utilizes Watlow’s zero-emissions electric heater technology to power Raven’s reductive chemical reaction, which eliminates combustion and is, therefore, a much cleaner process that converts all feedstock into fuel rather than incinerating it.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Raven™ on their innovative hydrogen production solution,” said Jeff Diestelmeier, vice president and general manager of Watlow’s energy and environmental technologies business unit. “This technology aligns perfectly with Watlow’s vision of enriching lives through sustainable energy solutions that power the globe.”
Watlow’s thermal system includes high-temperature MULTICELL heaters, WATCONNECT pre-engineered control panels and temperature and power controllers.
Additionally, Watlow engineers developed a special IoT device providing a cloud-connected dashboard for data logging, near real-time monitoring of system output and visualization of thermal performance. The solution also provides a foundation for diagnostic and predictive analytics of the system at scale.
“This was a monumental day to showcase how our technology is highly productive and efficient in creating a hydrogen-rich syngas for downstream conversion into renewable fuels. We now have the means to deliver advanced fuels with low to negative carbon intensity to markets around the world,” said Matt Murdock, CEO of Raven SR.
Raven’s technology provides a carbon-free solution for both the creation and consumption of energy. Hydrogen can be produced with no harmful emissions to power fuel cells that can create electricity with only heat and water vapor as the byproducts.
Raven SR plans to bring its first commercial Steam/CO2 Reforming production facility online in early 2023 at the West Contra Costa sanity landfill in Richmond, Calif., where it will convert organic green waste into transportation-grade hydrogen for local customers.
