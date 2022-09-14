ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Watlow, a designer and manufacturer of complete industrial thermal systems, recently announced it was selected by Raven SR Inc. as a thermal technology partner for the field trial of their non-combustion equilibrium Steam/CO2 Reforming SR2 unit.

The reactor converted methane to transportation-grade hydrogen. The SR2 reactor successfully performed at a rate exceeding other commercially available technologies for hydrogen production from methane.

