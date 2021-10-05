HANNIBAL — Megan Rapp, a member of the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau staff for over a decade, is the HCVB’s new director. Her appointment was approved Tuesday night by the Hannibal City Council.
“We had two internal candidates apply, and while both were intelligent, diligent employees, Megan Rapp’s 12 years of experience working at the convention and visitors bureau made her the clear choice to put forward to assume the role of director of conventions and tourism,” said City Manager Lisa Peck in a memo to the council.
In a letter of recommendation to Peck the HCVB’s Board of Directors expressed its “full support” for Rapp.
“Her stellar record really speaks for itself,” wrote HCVB Board President Cathie Whelan in the letter.
In other business, resolutions were approved regarding the purchase and sale agreement between the city and 3 Diamond Development concerning the former Saint Elizabeth Hospital property. The mayor and council were also authorized to sign letters of support for the adaptive reuse of 109 Virginia St. and to donate the property to 3 Diamond Development.
Peck said the purchase and sale agreements are necessary documents for 3 Diamond Development’s application during the current round of LIHTC tax credits.
A revised list of city-owned lots for use by NECAC during its housing project was approved. The six properties are located at 2011 Gordon, 2015 Gordon, 315 S. Griffith, 317 S. Griffith, 1803 Hope and 1805 Hope.
First reading was given a bill which authorizes a municipal election to take place on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Up for election will be the position of mayor and the Second and Fourth Ward council seats which are currently held by James Hark, Michael Dobson and Alan Bowen, respectively.
Candidate filing will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, and end at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28.
A list of lots purchased from the Marion County trustee by the city of Hannibal was presented and approved. The acquisitions include 629 Willow, 408 S. Seventh, 620 North St., the end of Riverside Street, 616 Church St., 2300 Market St., 907 Union, 415 Smith, 1112 Valley, 1527 S. Arch, 1716 Grace, 411 S. Hayden and 1429 Turn St.
The council approved a request to declare four pieces of street department equipment as surplus so that they can be sold.
The council scheduled a public hearing for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, in council chambers at city hall regarding a request to rezone 3700 Palmyra Road from E-commercial to B-multiple family.
A public hearing was scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, in council chambers concerning amending the definition of B-multiple family zoning.
The council approved accepting the donation of property located at 1908 Gordon.
The mayor was authorized to execute contracts, special warranty deeds and closing documents for the acquisition of 5 acres of property on Johnny Trail in Ralls County from John Bunn for $100,000. The land will be used on the Finn Connection Project.
Margee Tucker, executive director of the Hannibal Nutrition Center, presented her annual report and funding request of $18,000.
The Hannibal Police Department received a Risk Management Grant Award in the form of nine body cameras ($3,947), two tasers ($2,002) and stop sticks ($133).
City Attorney James Lemon sought clarification in regards to the storm water utility and its potential funding options. A joint meeting of the council and Hannibal Board of Public Works Board to discuss ideas was tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Euhlan Leeders Jr. of Hannibal spoke to the council regarding the South Side of Hannibal.
The following reappointments were approved: Maxx Vance to the Hannibal Tree Board for a term to expire in September 2024; John Ortwerth to the Airport Commission for a term to expire in September 2023.
A request was approved for street closures during the Saturday, Nov. 6, Veterans Day Parade.
Street closures were approved during the annual Halloween Parade on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Street closures were approved during the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4.