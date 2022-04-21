CENTER, Mo. — Members of the Ralls County R-II Board of Education discussed several bids related to planned projects throughout the district at its April 14 meeting.
Bid opportunities were reviewed, with follow-up discussion planned for the May board meeting.
- The board discussed open food service bids for milk, bread and food supply for menu items. Bids may be submitted to Jeanna Arch, food services director, at 573-267-3397, ext. 6070 or jarch@rallsr2.k12.mo.us.
- Board members also discussed a bidding opportunity for diesel and unleaded fuel. Bids may be submitted to Superintendent Tara Lewis at 573-267-3397 or tlewis@rallsr2.k12.mo.us.
Bids were approved or tabled for future discussion by board members.
A bid was approved for Steve Grossman to perform brick construction work for the upper section of the music/band/locker room building. The bid of $51,656 could be reduced by $4,500 if plywood installation is not needed.
- Bids for front and rear stage curtains at Ralls County Elementary were approved for $12,348 and $10,201, respectively, from A to Z Theatrical Supply.
- Board members also approved a bid for an exterior door on the east end of Mark Twain High School. The bid includes one pair of steel doors, installed with heavy continuous gear hinges. The bid totaled $7,725.
- A bid from Bienhoff Funeral Home was approved for two plaques to be installed during bond and lease purchase work. The total of $4,040 was provided at cost for the school district.
- A five-year extension for the school district’s emergency flashers was approved. Mobotrex will provide annual support and connectivity services for $2,392.
- A bid totaling $22,196 was approved for Sportscon to motorize five existing basketball backstops, install new glass backboards and reinforcements, and install a new motorized curtain at the high school.
- A bid was also approved for a new digital piano for sixth through 12th grades. Amazon submitted the bid of $2,299 for a Kawaii digital piano for classes and concerts.
The Ralls R-II School district has received more than $137,000 for the Federal Seamless Meal Program. Plans were discussed to purchase a dishwasher and install electrical connections and plumbing for the Ralls County Elementary School kitchen. The plan was tabled for discussion in May.
- Board members approved a bid from Dell for 300 Chromebooks for students. The bid totaled $72,258. A bid totaling $65,316.30 was also approved from Dell for 70 educator laptops.
- A bid from Year 2 Furniture was approved for $29,494.05. The furniture will furnish six classrooms/offices at Ralls County Elementary School and seven additional classrooms in the junior high school and high school buildings.
- The board also approved a bid from National Playground for a four-swing assembly. The bid came to $3,987. A previous quote for installation was $1,895.
In other business:
School administrators provided Team T.I.G.E.R. reports from their respective schools. A contract extension for substitute teaching services with ESS was approved through the 2022-23 school year. School officials are putting together a surplus property list to be discussed during the May meeting. The Ralls County R-II Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7, in the Mark Twain Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.