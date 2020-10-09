HANNIBAL — The Ralls County Commission is seeking a road maintenance partnership with the city of Hannibal on a small section of road that is frequently used by city vehicles. The Hannibal City Council took no action on the request, which was a topic of discussion during its Oct. 6 council meeting.
According to Andy Dorian, the city's director of central services, the commissioners are asking for maintenance help on approximately 0.25 miles of Kiowa Drive, located near a now-closed landfill from which the city must periodically haul water.
"There are two leachate ponds at the old landfill and the MDNR (Missouri Department of Natural Resources) requires us to haul the water from the ponds to the BPW Wastewater Treatment Plant so that the ponds do not flood over into neighboring creeks," Dorian said. "Anytime the ponds start filling up we start hauling water."
The use of the road by city of Hannibal trucks has raised some concerns.
"Their issue is that apparently there have been some complaints that our trucks are tearing up the road when we go down there to pump," said City Attorney James Lemon.
The commissioners proposed that the city pay $10,000 every six months to help cover the cost of an overlay material that would hold down dust and add to the road surface over time.
"They did ask that we consider paying for half, but I also think they are probably fairly open to if we would be willing to do anything," Lemon said. "I don't know that they would be opposed to any kind of help, but they did specifically say they would like us to consider splitting the cost of spraying."
Apparently the city is already doing some maintenance on that road, according to Dorian.
"We have our road grader based out there so at different times throughout the year we will go out and re-grade it. We have added rock in the past when we see problem areas," Dorian said.
Dorian voiced his opposition to the request.
"This is a county road. We don't ask the county to chip in to pay for roads in the city," he said.
Ultimately the matter boiled down to money.
"I guess the big question would be do we have anything in the budget?" asked Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson.
City Manager Lisa Peck indicated the city does not have anything budgeted for such an expense.