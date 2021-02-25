NEW LONDON, Mo. — Local stakeholders made progress toward attracting new businesses to Ralls County on Wednesday, Feb. 24, in the New London Lions Club.
Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Northeast Missouri Economic Development Council, commended Ralls County Clerk Sandy Lanier and Ralls County Commissioners for inviting about 30 stakeholders to the meeting from Ralls County, New London, Perry, Monroe City, Center, Ralls Electric Coop, Northeast Power, the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments and other agencies.
"Everything we heard last night was positive from all of the people that were there," Lanier said.
Lanier said the group has been in contact with a business, and plans are in the works for downtown revitalization projects.
"That's the goal — to get jobs — and create enough jobs so that we can create housing," Lanier said.
Everyone reviewed and discussed the Request for Information process for attracting new businesses to the region. Infrastructure funding needs and time frames were discussed. Mehaffy stressed it is crucial to have information on hand when an RFI is received, because many require 24-48 hours of turnaround time.
"In other words, the infrastructure may not be in the ground yet, but we could show interested parties that the design work is done, what the costs would be and how long the installation/build out would take," Mehaffty said. "If for instance, a company was looking at a 12-18 month construction process for their project, the infrastructure could be built out simultaneously and completed in time to serve the new facility."
The next step includes determining infrastructure needs for future projects in each community. Ralls County Presiding Commissioner Wiley Hibbard said the county will provide some funds for site development work.
"I was very happy to see the support from the group," Mehaffy said. "The County Commissioners are committed to helping the communities gather the necessary information and be in a position to submit for projects moving forward. Ralls County has some excellent sites for development."
Lanier organized future meetings with community and regional leaders as the process moves forward.
"It's a wonderful thing for all of Ralls County residents," Lanier said.
She encouraged any Ralls County residents who are thinking about small business to reach out to her at 573-985-7111. She can work with them and connect them with Mehaffy to provide the support they need.
"We want to hear from them and help them if there's anything we can do for them," Lanier said.