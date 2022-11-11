CENTER, Mo. — Members of the Ralls County R-II Board of Education examined several details related to the fourth phase of district renovation efforts during Thursday's meeting.

Projects slated for this phase of renovation throughout the campus include upgrades to Mark Twain Junior High School classrooms, improvements for the Mark Twain Junior High School office suite, the addition of two classrooms, a project for the Multipurpose Gym foyer area, concrete repair work, locker replacements and sod installation for the softball field.

