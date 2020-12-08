HANNIBAL — The latest bridge improvement project is complete in Northeast Missouri, with Ralls County Route H now open to traffic on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The bridge on Ralls County Route H over the Salt River, located one mile north of Route A near Center, closed in early August to begin work on the rehabilitation project.
“In addition to a new deck and guardrail, the project included strengthening the girders to eliminate the current load posting, as 11% of the average daily traffic at this location is comprised of semi-trucks,” Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Brian Untiedt said.
The bridge was built in 1964, and the work marks the 97th bridge completed as part of Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded the $3,339,980 contract earlier this year to Bleigh Construction Company to complete improvements on two bridges in Ralls County, located on Route A and Route H. The bridge located on Route A, over Salt River, was completed in August.
More information about road conditions and projects in the area is available by visiting www.modot.org. Motorists can also sign up for e-updates.