CENTER, Mo. — A special Veteran’s Day parade is set to honor service men and women at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Ralls County R-II track.
Mark Twain High School Counselor Adria Palmer said about 20 veterans have signed up so far to circle the track in decorated side-by-sides provided by Ralls County Commissioner John Lake. Students from Pre-K to 12th grade will line up with posters as the procession moves around the track and a roll call of each participant and veterans in attendance and those who couldn’t make it physically will be announced over the loudspeaker. The band will play and the choir will sing patriotic music, and a student will paint a flag on her horse for a ride around the track.
Palmer said faculty and staff wanted to let students whose loved ones served in the Armed Forces lead the parade — elementary students with a parent who served will lead the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the ceremony, and the announcer’s father is a veteran. In addition, two veterans who teach in the school district will join the parade — Ralls County Elementary School P.E. teacher Jared Akright and Mark Twain High School agriculture teacher Brent Gholson.
Palmer looks forward to a unique tribute to everyone who served, with students taking on a leadership role for the celebration.
“We want to honor the veterans and we want them to know that we are appreciative of their service. We want them to know that, and we’re lucky to have them in our community,” Palmer said.
Members of the public are invited to attend, and they can sit on the bleachers where they can use their comfort level for social distancing and wearing masks. Palmer stressed veterans can still sign up for the parade by emailing Ashlyn Williams at awilliams@rallsr2.k12.mo.us.