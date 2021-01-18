CENTER, Mo. — Members of the Ralls County R-II Board of Education discussed changes related to COVID-19 procedures and long-range planning for the district during their regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 14.
The district will change to a quarantine period of 10 days from the previous 14-day span for individuals with COVID-19 or similar symptoms, following a report from Ralls County Health Department Administrator Tanya Taylor. The school district will no longer conduct contract tracing, but they will work with the Health Department to provide phone numbers for any close contacts to anyone who tests positive. To date, two students contracted COVID-19 out of 492 students who were placed in quarantine.
The board also approved extending the mask guideline through February, and they extended paid COVID-19 leave to June 30.
Long-range planning details for the district were addressed, including selecting flashers and signs for a school zone on U.S. 19. The district is also pursuing a grant opportunity with the Missouri Department of Transportation for a potential turn lane into the school entrance.
Incumbent board member Ritchie Palmer and Jason Liter were the only candidates to file for the two available seats with a three-year term. Filing closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
New heating and air conditioning units will be purchased for the Mark Twain Cafeteria from low bidder Stewart Refrigeration for $14,470, with $250 to extend the parts warranty to 10 years.
The Ralls County R-II Board of Education will gather for their next meeting Thursday, Feb. 11.