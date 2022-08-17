Ralls County R-II school district welcomes new teachers, therapy dog

CENTER, Mo. — Ralls County R-II Board members talked about the new Canine Assistance Rehabilitation Education and Services Inc. therapy dog which will join the district for the 2022-2023 school year during their Thursday, July 14 meeting.
Ralls County Elementary School Vice Principal Joni Crossgrove first began researching a therapy dog for students and faculty during the summer of 2019, and she brought her proposal before the board in 2019. Board members unanimously approved the measure and decided to fund the roughly $3,000 cost to train and purchase the dog.
CARES spent the intervening time training the dog for its new duties, which include the ability to respond to more than 1,000 commands and be able to retrieve, go to someone or go find someone. Molly Williams will be the dog's handler and will attend training this month.
- School Resource Officer Chris Walotka attended School Safety Officer Training, and the board approved an agreement for his service for the 2022-2023 school year.
- Board members reviewed updates for the third phase of a district-wide renovation projects and approved a change order.
- Details of the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan were discussed, including specific goals for academic achievement, community and communication, graduation and beyond and facilities and finance.
- The curriculum was approved for the new school year and is posted on the district website.
The next Ralls County R-II Board of Education meeting was conducted Thursday, Aug. 18, following the annual tax levy hearing at 7 p.m.
