Ralls County R-II school district welcomes new teachers, therapy dog

Ralls County R-II Board members welcomed new teachers for the 2022-2023 school year during the Thursday, July 14 meeting. Pictured from left, Sylvia Lynn, high school special education; Cat Fugate, elementary Special education; Jayme Hudson, kindergarten; Whitley Wilson, JH special education; Jake Woodrow, high school mathematics; and John Hume, junior high/high school instrumental music. Kara Lockwood, elementary special education teacher, was not pictured. 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CENTER, Mo. — Ralls County R-II Board members talked about the new Canine Assistance Rehabilitation Education and Services Inc. therapy dog which will join the district for the 2022-2023 school year during their Thursday, July 14 meeting.

Ralls County Elementary School Vice Principal Joni Crossgrove first began researching a therapy dog for students and faculty during the summer of 2019, and she brought her proposal before the board in 2019. Board members unanimously approved the measure and decided to fund the roughly $3,000 cost to train and purchase the dog.

