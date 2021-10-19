CENTER, Mo. — The Ralls County R-II District conducted a seat belt check Tuesday morning as parents and students arrived at school.
With officers stationed at each entrance, students who were wearing their safety belts were rewarded with a small prize, and those who were not, received information on the importance of seatbelts along with a card inviting them to take a pledge to wear them.
Resource Officer at Ralls County R-II, Deputy Chris Walotka, said he is a little disappointed in the results. Out of the 155 vehicles that were stopped only 120 were wearing their seatbelts, which is just under 23% not buckled. This is an increase from last year when it was under 10%.
“I can’t tell you as a deputy how many times I have been to an accident, and unfortunately ones with fatalities where a seat belt could have changed that,” he said. “Not just wearing a seat belt but wearing it properly, because sometimes you will catch people putting their belt behind them or they will put a belt extender which gives too much room in one area and could make you slip.”
The seat belt check is part of the Buckle Up Phone Down initiative, which is a state-wide effort for Missourians to practice safe driving.
Gov. Mike Parson has proclaimed Friday as Buckle Up Phone Down Day in Missouri in an effort to encourage Missourians to take two simple actions to save lives on the state’s highways — fasten their seat belts and put their phones down while driving.
For the fifth straight year, the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, along with safety partners throughout the state, will mark Buckle Up Phone Down Day to encourage better driving behaviors.
Since the program began in 2017, the BUPD initiative has spread steadily across Missouri and into more than a dozen other states. More than 14,000 individuals and businesses have accepted the BUPD challenge, and several other states are actively sharing the messages along their highways.
“Keeping momentum behind this challenge will help us reinforce the two easiest and most effective ways to stay safe and save lives on our highways,” said Robert Brinkmann, chairman of the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety Executive Committee. “I encourage everyone to take today as an opportunity to make these actions a part of your routine every day and challenge your loved ones to do the same.”
Missouri’s 2021 Seat Belt Usage Survey showed 88% of vehicle occupants use a seat belt, matching the highest rate the state has ever recorded. But the unbuckled 12% make up a majority of the state’s roadway fatalities, which spiked in 2020 despite a decrease in traffic volume. More than two-thirds of the drivers and passengers killed in traffic crashes last year were not wearing a seat belt.
“The simple act of buckling up has proven time and time again to be a person’s single greatest line of defense in a crash,” said MoDOT State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Nicole Hood. “It only takes a few seconds to make these two simple choices with life-saving results: Buckle up, and if you’re driving, put the phone down.”
Walotka said that the seat belt check is now a yearly practice with the Buckle Up Phones Down Day.
“We were reached out to by the MoDOT local office because we usually do that every year,” he said, adding that they usually do it on the Buckle Up Phones Down Day, but school will not be in session on October 22 this year, which is Friday.
Walotka is also vigilant in reminding students and parents that keeping their phone down can also save lives.
“All it takes is a second. If you are going 60 miles per hour you travel 300 feet looking down for one second. A lot can happen in 300 feet, that’s the length of a football field,” he said. “How important is returning that text or seeing who sent you one? Is it worth your life? Is it worth someone else’s life?”
According to MODOT, cellphone use continues to be one of the most concerning behaviors for all roadway users. In 2020, nearly 60% of the distracted driving fatalities in Missouri claimed the life of someone besides the distracted driver.
Walotka said he tells people, especially parents or anyone else who is concerned about a child who is driving or even someone in college, that the Live 360 phone app can help them to monitor what is happening on the road.
“You can shut your kids phone off. If they are going above the speed limit, it can stop text messages and phone calls from coming in,” he said.
Walotka said most of those who weren’t wearing seat belts Tuesday morning were receptive to the correction, and he feels good about the outreach accomplished. He also hopes to pair with MoDOT again in the spring to see if the number of people not wearing their seatbelts decreases.
