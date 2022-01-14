CENTER, Mo. — Members of the Ralls County R-II Board of Education gathered for their regular meeting Thursday to look ahead at future plans for the district, including Phase III of the Vision 2020 projects.
Board members discussed the third phase of Vision 2020, which has encompassed, security, efficiency and modernization efforts throughout the district. The board decided to handle bidding for a planned masonry wall addition to the upper portion of the band/music/locker room building. The remaining projects will be in the scope of work for the architect assigned for the work. Bids for summer projects will be due by early March, and board members plan to discuss them during the March meeting.
In other business:
- COVID data with positive case and quarantine numbers from the first day of school to the current day was discussed. The board opted to continue with the current protocols for in-person learning with masks optional for students and employees.
- Board election filing closed Dec. 28, with two incumbents signing up for the two available three-year seats. Michael Boling and Pete Hilgenbrinck will be sworn in during the April board meeting.
- Summer School will take place from May 31 through June 24. More details will be shared in the spring.
The Ralls County R-II Board of Education will hold their next meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, in the Mark Twain Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.