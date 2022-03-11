CENTER, Mo. — Members of the Ralls County R-II Board of Education discussed bids for several aspects of Phase III of the district’s comprehensive improvement plan.
The Vision 2020 School Bond and Lease Purchase Project has included efficiency, security, technological and aesthetic improvements throughout the school district’s facilities.
Midwest Service Group submitted the low bid of $41,450 for asbestos abatement services. Additionally, Friese Construction submitted a bid of $1,509,000 for interior and exterior renovations including camera replacements and a $70,000 allowance for signage.
In other business:
- Board members discussed, tabled and approved additional bids related to Phase III of the Vision 2020 Project. Bids from Midwest Railroad were approved by board vote for $15,153 to replace the Mark Twain Junior High School parking lot with new concrete, $3,239 for addition of a sidewalk to the Ag building and $22,485 and $7,368 for renovation and construction work for the old concession stand and the new concession stand, respectively.
- The board tabled project items including the brick top for the music/band/locker room, Ralls County Elementary School stage curtains, Mark Twain High School gymnasium backboards, Chromebook student computers and educator laptop computers.
- A $17,196 bid from Sound Solutions was approved for a sound system for the elementary school gymnasium. A $1,950 bid from Sound Solutions was also approved for installation of two new cameras in the weight room to boost safety. Sound Solutions also submitted approved bids of $4,428 and $5,294 for a new projector and retractable screen, respectively, for the elementary school.
- End-of-gym safety padding at Mark Twain High School and stage padding at Ralls County Elementary School will be installed by BSN for the accepted total of $11,807.74.
- An $18,194.55 bid for a floor stripping machine from Hilyard was approved by board vote.
- Various repairs to HVAC units at Ralls County Elementary School will move forward with board approval of a $6,068 bid from TMI.
- The Ralls County R-II Board of Education plans a special board meeting for Monday, March 28, to discuss teacher salary schedules and hiring of teachers for the 2022-2023 school year and medical insurance.
- The next regular board meeting begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, in the Mark Twain Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.