CENTER, Mo. — Members of the Ralls County R-II Board of Education met Thursday Oct. 15, discussing topics related to the ongoing improvements from Vision 2020 Projects and procedures for the coming months.
Chad Ford, with Commerce Bank, thanked board members for the lease purchase financing of $1,050,000, and Center Mayor Dennis McMillen expressed interest in the ballfield and concession stand at the former elementary school building. Board members approved a change order presented by the architects, in addition to the fee structure for the next phase of facility improvements.
In other business:
Bus routes were approved, with inclement weather routes designated for snow routes and hard surface routes only.
Board members discussed the success of the Student Resource Officer Program Department over the past two years. A year-to-year contract will be established with the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department.
COVID-19-related limitations were discussed for winter sports and events. Crowds will not be limited, visiting schools will have limited seating and visitors are asked not attend if they symptomatic. Additionally, Pixellot automatic cameras will be added to the Mark Twain Junior High School and High School gymnasiums to stream events and competitions.
Facility planning work sessions are scheduled for Nov. 4 and Dec. 9, to discuss ideas for the next phase of the Vision 2020 Projects campaign.