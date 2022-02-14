CENTER, Mo. — Members of the Ralls County R-II Board of Education will review several bids for projects throughout the district.
The Ralls County R-II Board of Education met for their regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 10. Numerous bids are being sought for district projects, including paving the parking lot at the west side of the school, adding masonry work to band room/music room/locker room, a sound system and visual presentation system for the Ralls County Elementary School gymnasium and basketball backboards and stage mats for Mark Twain High School.
The board members plan to review the bid submissions during their March meeting.
In other business:
- A textbook purchasing timeline and budget were established.
- Board members approved an increase in substitute teacher pay from $85 to $100 per day.
- The 2022-2023 School Year was discussed. The board will make a decision about the calendar during the March meeting.
- The Comprehensive School Improvement Plan was reviewed, including current and future activities to meet the plan’s goals of enhancing academic achievement, community and communication, graduation and beyond and facilities and finances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.