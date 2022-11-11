CENTER, Mo. — Members of the Ralls County R-II Board of Education examined several details related to the fourth phase of district renovation efforts during their Thursday meeting.
Projects slated for this phase of renovation throughout the campus include upgrades to Mark Twain Junior High School classrooms, improvements for the Mark Twain Junior High School office suite, the addition of two classrooms, a project for the Multipurpose Gym foyer area, concrete repair work, locker replacements and sod installation for the softball field.
Bids for these projects will be sought in the next few months, subject to board approval before work proceeds.
Electric school bus bids were discussed by board members. The Environmental Protection Agency issued a $790,000 Electric Bus Grant to the district. The district will purchase two electric school buses from Lion Electric at no cost due to the awarded grant.
A representative from Ralls County Electric Cooperative visited the board to talk about installation of a charging station for electric school buses. The installation would also provide more options for plugging in diesel school buses during the winter months.
Board of Education members also approved the purchase of two new 77-passenger diesel-powered school buses and a lease agreement for a Pre-K bus.
- Reading textbook purchases from McGraw-Hill were approved for the 2023-2024 school year for kindergarten through fifth grades.
- Comprehensive School Improvement Plan goals were discussed, including goals for academic achievement, community and communication, graduation and beyond and facilities and finance.
- October reports regarding academic achievement, attendance, food service and transportation were also reviewed.
- The board adjourned into a closed session for personnel-related matters.
The next regular session for the Ralls County R-II Board of Education is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 in the Mark Twain Library.
