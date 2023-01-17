CENTER, Mo. — The Ralls County R-II Board of Education discussed the direction for several future projects during its meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, including updates for the fourth phase of renovation work and cybersecurity measures set to begin in the summer.
Board members discussed plans to install new lighting for the baseball field, with an estimated cost of $30,000. A work session was tentatively scheduled for Tuesday Jan. 31 to discuss timetables for fourth phase renovation projects and review details related to the softball outfield.
Cybersecurity protocols are on track to be implemented by July 1.
- Four residents have filed for three available seats on the board — Scott Hodges, Lindsey Paxton, Kathleen Barnett and Jake Moss will be on the ballot for voters to consider in April.
- Board members discussed Comprehensive School Improvement Plan goals, focused on academic achievement, community and communication, graduation and beyond and facilities and finances.
- December reports were presented regarding academic achievement, attendance, food service and transportation.
The board adjourned into a closed session to discuss personnel matters. The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in the Mark Twain Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.