CENTER, Mo. — The Ralls County R-II Board of Education discussed the direction for several future projects during its meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, including updates for the fourth phase of renovation work and cybersecurity measures set to begin in the summer.

Board members discussed plans to install new lighting for the baseball field, with an estimated cost of $30,000. A work session was tentatively scheduled for Tuesday Jan. 31 to discuss timetables for fourth phase renovation projects and review details related to the softball outfield.

