CENTER, Mo. — Ralls County R-II Board of Education members approved a series of bids related to construction and improvements, entering the next phase of the district’s Vision 20/20 Bond project.
Board members approved a $34,650 bid from Thornburgh Abatement for asbestos removal, with work scheduled to begin May 24. Also approved were a $747,500 bid from Byrne and Jones for all-weather track surfacing, fencing, field lighting and a bleacher pad and sidewalk for bleachers, a combined bid for $1,795,700 to Freise Construction and a bid from Cope Trailers for 9.900 for a new band trailer.
In other business:
The Ralls County R-II School District received $500,457 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II funds, which will be used for HVAC replacement work at Mark Twain by Stewart Refrigeration for $309,905.10, 300 Chromebooks from CDW-G for $75,440, interactive board replacements from Schiller’s for $113,045, and band instruments to eliminate sharing from Mozingo Music for $43,799.
Other discussion items included construction updates, a matching grant update with MoDOT for a turn lane on Highway 19, summer projects, support staff salary schedules and substitute scheduling and pay rate for agriculture building construction, Field House construction and renovations to about 1/3 of the Mark Twain school buildings.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 13.