CENTER, Mo. — The Ralls County R-II Board of Education approved electronic infrastructure improvements during its meeting Thursday, March 16.
Board members discussed that it was time to review measures through the Federal Communications Commission's E-Rate program, which makes telecommunications and information systems upgrades more affordable for school districts. For 2023, upgrades to switches and access points are planned, along with a transition of the fiber network to a more efficient "tree-style" connection among the district buildings.
A bid of $144,246 was approved from Provision Data Solutions, which consists of $112,546 for hardware, $9,200 for installation and $22,500 for cabling. The bid represents a cost savings of $78,000 for the E-Rate program and $66,246 for the district's portion of the project.
Board members also approved a new calendar for the 2023-2024 school year with school days extended to 3:40 p.m. to boost efficiency.
- Gasoline and diesel fuel bids were approved from Liter's VP, a bid for audit services from Wade Stables LLC was accepted and a bid for technology services from Fantastechs was approved.
- Board members discussed potentially adding a wrestling program. No action was taken.
- The mileage reimbursement rate was discussed, and the board approved an increase from $.44 to $.49 per mile when a personal vehicle is used for school business, meetings and supervision of events.
The next Ralls County R-II Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13 in the Mark Twain Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.