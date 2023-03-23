CENTER, Mo. — The Ralls County R-II Board of Education approved electronic infrastructure improvements during its meeting Thursday, March 16.

Board members discussed that it was time to review measures through the Federal Communications Commission's E-Rate program, which makes telecommunications and information systems upgrades more affordable for school districts. For 2023, upgrades to switches and access points are planned, along with a transition of the fiber network to a more efficient "tree-style" connection among the district buildings.

