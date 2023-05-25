CENTER, Mo. — The Ralls County R-II Board of Education recently approved an easement with Ameren to install routers and poles on campus and moved forward with discussion for the fourth phase of the district's improvement program.

Following the approval from board members, Ameren will install routers and poles in two different locations on the school campus. Additionally, board members examined the fourth phase of improvement work approved by voters in 2020. Softball field improvements will be performed by Midwest Railroad.

