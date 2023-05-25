CENTER, Mo. — The Ralls County R-II Board of Education recently approved an easement with Ameren to install routers and poles on campus and moved forward with discussion for the fourth phase of the district's improvement program.
Following the approval from board members, Ameren will install routers and poles in two different locations on the school campus. Additionally, board members examined the fourth phase of improvement work approved by voters in 2020. Softball field improvements will be performed by Midwest Railroad.
- Board members approved the District Career Ladder Plan.
- Salaries were approved for non-certified salary staff members, with an eight percent increase in wages and experience step.
- Bids were accepted, including 300 Chromebooks 1:1 replacements from DCW for $80,079, Diagnostician services from Ellen Britt for $4,000 for the 2023-2024 school year and BCBA Services from Julie Vaia for $85 per hour.
- Current and planned activities for the district's Comprehensive School Improvement Plan were approved for academic achievement, community and communication, graduation and beyond and facilities and finances.
The board adjourned to a closed session to discuss personnel decisions.
The next Ralls County R-II Board of Education meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15 in the Mark Twain Library.
