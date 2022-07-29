CENTER — Students in the Ralls County R-II School District have been receiving free meals since September 2020 as a result of the pandemic, and board members opted to return meals to the previous pricing level during the Thursday, July 14 meeting.

In response to the COVID pandemic, the board decided to make all meals free of charge in 2020. During their most recent meeting, board members returned prices to the level set before the pandemic occurred.

