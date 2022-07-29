CENTER — Students in the Ralls County R-II School District have been receiving free meals since September 2020 as a result of the pandemic, and board members opted to return meals to the previous pricing level during the Thursday, July 14 meeting.
In response to the COVID pandemic, the board decided to make all meals free of charge in 2020. During their most recent meeting, board members returned prices to the level set before the pandemic occurred.
Adult breakfasts will be $1.85. The cost for Mark Twain students will be $1.10 and $1 for Ralls County Elementary School students. Adult lunches will be priced at $4.13. Lunches for Mark Twain students will be $1.90 and $1.55 for Ralls County Elementary School students.
- The board reviewed updates regarding the third phase of renovation work throughout the campus. Change orders for specific projects were also approved.
- The curriculum for the 2022-2023 school year was approved and posted on the school district website.
- The School Resource Officer agreement for the upcoming school year was also approved.
- An update for the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan was discussed.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 18 in the Mark Twain Library. The meeting will follow the annual Tax Levy Hearing at 7 p.m.
