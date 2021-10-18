CENTER, Mo. — Members of the Ralls County R-II Board of Education took action on several items related to long range facility planning during their regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 14.
Construction change orders were approved, which will come in below the contingency built into the project bid. A long range facility planning work session is planned for Nov. 11. Attendees will review completed renovations and discuss Phase 2 projects slated for the summer. The planned time frame calls for bid development in February/March, bid approval in April and projects to begin in May.
In other business:
- Board members approved school bus routes for the 2021-22 school year. Adjustments were made in September after ridership totals were finalized. Inclement weather routes were also approved. These routes will be shared with parents in November before winter weather arrives.
- COVID-19 information was discussed, including positive case numbers and quarantine totals since the first day of school. A motion was made to continue with protocols currently in place, including in-person instruction and mask usage optional for students and faculty.
- Ralls County R-II School District has seen an enrollment increase, with a total of 779 students compared to 729 students last year. The increase in the student population is dispersed across K-12, and no additional faculty members are necessary to maintain the desired teacher-student ratio in each classroom.
