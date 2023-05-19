CENTER, Mo. — Registration for the summer reading program at the Ralls County Public Library begins Monday, May 22.
The program is for all ages of people, 0 years of age to adults. The theme this year is "All Together Now", and participants will be visiting different countries around the globe to see how they live and celebrate their heritage and culture.
Each group of readers have a different number of books to read, depending on their age. Children who go to Ralls County Schools will receive extra credit at all grade levels if they complete the summer reading program.
Weekly events are also planned at 10 a.m. on Thursdays at with additional evening sessions every other week at 6 p.m. Big events for the summer include an African Safari at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, June 22 in the outdoor classroom and a Marionette show at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13 at Center Baptist Church.
Each person who finishes summer reading gets a prize from the library.
Registration for the summer reading program is available by visiting Rallscountylibrary.com, selecting "Programs" under Headings on the Home Page, then selecting "Summer Reading" in the dropdown box. Each child who wishes to participate needs to be registered.
Participants are asked to remember their password so they can enter completed books read in the system throughout the summer.
