CENTER, Mo. — Ralls County Library has teamed up with the Ralls County R-II Schools to boost its summer reading program, sparking a surge in participation from 275 youth in 2021 to about 400 children this year.
Leanne Hibbard Reed explained that school staff and faculty have provided educational incentives to students who visit the library to select new books to read. Busloads of eager students arrived Wednesday afternoon, dropping off books they had finished reading before scouring the shelves to pick out new literature to enjoy.
Students decorated colorful jellyfish dangling from the ceiling, and an underwater scene twinkled with lights to form a backdrop for an enormous cardboard shark cutout. The opposite wall was covered with an intricate depiction of a pirate ship.
Just before the next group of students arrived, Dawn Snodgrass accompanied her son, Eli, 14, and her daughter, Evelyn, 11, as they chose new books to read.
Evelyn received a prize bag with a coloring book, water gun and a novel of her own. She has read six books so far, and she thoroughly enjoyed “James and the Giant Peach” and “The Witches”. One of her selections on Wednesday was “The River”.
Evelyn shared how the program has been a rewarding experience.
“It’s really fun, because I get prizes and it’s something I get to work for,” she said. “It makes me excited about reading.”
Dozens of students gathered in front of the counter after they dropped off the books they finished, and Reed said each student who read six books could enter into a June 29 drawing for a chance to win one of two $50 gift certificates for fireworks.
The students headed toward various sections of the library, quickly finding the books they wanted to read the most.
Third-grader Cooper Bland found two selections titled “I Dare You Not to Yawn” and “Whales”. He expected his first pick to include abundant funny details.
“I’ve learned a lot of fun stuff,” he said.
Cade Fierge, second grade, was busy searching for the perfect titles as well. He looked forward to poring through the pages of “The Twisted Ones,” noting he was also a fan of the “Dogman” books series.
Cade didn’t hesitate to mention what he liked best about the program.
“I like to read,” he said.
Third-grader Zoey Schwanke picked out “The Baby-Sitters Club: Kristy’s Great Idea” as one of her next books to discover.
“I got it because I get to babysit my cousin sometimes, and I wanted to see that this book would go,” she said.
Chase Stuart, second grade, carried three books that piqued his interest — “Dragon Masters: Eye of the Earthquake Dragon,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Yoda in Action” and “Horned Lizards”. Chase’s favorite activity is story hour.
Fellow second-grader Dawson Delaporte summed up what he likes best during the summer reading program: “I love to read books.”
Merritt Moss, second grade, proudly held up two titles from the “Goosebumps” series he was excited to read. He chose these stories “because they get me to sleep really fast”.
For Merritt, the experience of reading opens up a new world with each page.
“I just want to have fun and learn new stuff in books.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.