PERRY, Mo. — A destructive windstorm in July resulted in an exciting new phase for the Ralls County Historical Society.
The storm damaged the roofs of two of the historic buildings on East Main.
After repair work was done, a former dime store at 501 E. Main turned out to be the ideal location to house the museum’s artifacts. The former museum location will serve as a library and genealogical history center as exhibits take shape just across the street.
Ralls County Historical Society President Ron Leake has been preserving Ralls County’s history for 50 years, and he explained how he’s worked with former Courier-Post editor Mary Lou Montgomery and area historians J. Hurley and Roberta Hagood and Steve Chou over the years.
The society depends on donations and memberships, and the new museum space is set for a soft opening during the Ralls County Historical Society Lasagna Supper auction and fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Perry VFW Hall.
Volunteers throughout Ralls County have chipped in to carefully move, arrange and clean the artwork, artifacts, posters, photographs and other memorabilia.
Leake commended the members of Ralls County government, Mark Twain High School football players, FFA members, La Crosse Lumber and everyone who has donated time and resources to make the transition possible.
Leake noticed how youth who helped out were intrigued by the stories contained in each artifact. He’s witnessed a growing interest in history among young visitors. The Ralls County Historical Society has welcomed history buffs from across the country, including a Supreme Court Judge from Mississippi.
But there aren’t always as many local visitors to the museum. Leake pointed to a large, framed class photos from Perry High School, which will be arranged like a large book, dating from the Class of 1959 to the 1920s. Leake is looking forward to more local residents taking the opportunity to witness the history on display.
Delores Woodhurst, Linda Hodges and Carolyn Trower were busy Tuesday afternoon, setting up different sections including home, school, businesses, military and churches. Each section includes countless stories — a wooden box with a bellows-type pump used to rescue workers trapped in a coal mine is one of the only such devices still in existence.
Just above the life-saving device, a bank desk from Perry bears the safe combination inside a wooden drawer. Wooden telephone switchboards show how people communicated years ago through the services of local operators. An expansive collection of trophies dates back to the 1920. Woodhurst and Hodges painstakingly cleaned each one before placing them on the shelves.
A row of original posters from World War II transport visitors back to the era. Service weapons, uniforms and other artifacts evoke the sacrifices made by service men and women. Several paintings from Ralls County artists highlight monuments and scenes from the area.
A room in the back of the museum has been transformed into a classroom, complete with a chalkboard, a painting of George Washington, a teacher’s desk and a historic stove, which sold and likely constructed in Ralls County.
Leake will display photos of one-room schools from the area on one wall, and Hodges plans to set up vintage student desks so visitors can view historic photographs on a TV. Leake also plans to set up a TV in the museum’s front window so passersby can see historic images.
“We’re probably the best-kept secret in Northeast Missouri,” he said.
The Ralls County Historical Society is in the midst of a membership drive. Individual memberships are $40 per year, family memberships are $50 per year and business memberships are $100 per year. Membership applications will also be available during the Lasagna Dinner fundraiser on Saturday, March 12.
Donated items will be auctioned off to benefit the society at 7 p.m.
Following the auction, attendees will have the chance to see the new museum and the various exhibits. So far, plans are in the works for a grand opening near the end of March or the beginning of April.
Stories, historical discoveries, photo scrapbooks and other resources can be accessed by visiting the Ralls County Historical Society’s website, rallscohistoricalsociety.com, or their Facebook page. The pages include opportunities to donate, become a member and learn more about the Lasagna Supper fundraiser.
Leake is excited to see the results of everyone’s hard work. He looks forward to the Lasagna Dinner and the chance to share the wealth of Ralls County history with more local visitors.
“We don’t get a lot of locals, because people don’t realize what we have,” he said. “This will be an opportunity for people to see it.”
